Natgeo: Panama, The Great Natural Secret Of Central America

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) “Crossed by a canal that has become its icon and symbol, Panama has managed to maintain an idiosyncrasy sculpted from mixture, diversity and exchange,” is how reporter Santiago Tejedor begins his article in National Geographic (NatGeo).

Tejedor defined Panama as“an unrivaled destination worldwide.”

Below is a summary of the highlights of the publication:

An 80-kilometer interoceanic passage connects the country from the Atlantic to the Pacific, offering visitors the chance to enjoy both coasts in a single day. From dream beaches to tropical islands, Panama offers a wide variety of experiences between oceans.

Panama stands out as a wildlife sanctuary. Its 15 national parks and nature reserves are home to more than 10,000 species of plants, as well as exceptional fauna that includes jaguars, sloths, howler monkeys and birds such as the motmot and the quetzal. Places such as Soberanía National Park, located just 30 minutes from the capital, offer a unique window into its impressive biodiversity.

Nicknamed the“Manhattan of Latin America,” Panama City combines modern skyscrapers with the rich history of Casco Antiguo and the ruins of Panama Viejo, both UNESCO World Heritage sites. It is also the only capital city in the world to have a rainforest within its urban limits.

From the ancient petroglyphs of Piedra Pintada, dating back more than 8,000 years, to the vibrant culture of indigenous peoples, such as the Guna in San Blas, Panama presents itself as an authentic melting pot of history and living traditions.

In Chiriquí, the majestic Barú volcano and the charming town of Boquete are must-see destinations for those who enjoy ecotourism and coffee culture. Meanwhile, on the Caribbean coast, Bocas del Toro stands out as a biodiversity sanctuary, home to the impressive La Amistad International Park, which Panama shares with Costa Rica.

The San Blas Archipelago, home to the Guna community, is widely recognized as a true paradise. With its crystal-clear waters, unexplored islands and rich ancestral traditions, it offers an unparalleled experience and a perfect refuge from the hustle and bustle of the modern world.

With its iconic canal, stunning natural landscapes and rich cultural diversity, Panama ranks as a destination that's hard to say goodbye to. As National Geographic notes, the biggest challenge for visitors is often deciding when to return.

