Zelensky On EU Accession: 2025 Should Be As Productive In Negotiations As Ukraine Needs It To Be

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

“A lot of meetings were held today. The of Defense and the General Staff – all available packages, as well as our needs. We are thoroughly preparing for Ramstein. The report from the Foreign Intelligence Service – a lot of issues, our prospects. Today, we also discussed some details of our engagement with the European Union – regarding the negotiation process. The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Government officials, and the Office team were present. This year should be as productive in Ukraine's EU accession negotiations as required to meet Ukraine's needs and, therefore, strengthen the security of all Europe,” he said.

Zelensky noted that this year's EU presidency will be held first by Poland and then by Denmark in the second half of the year.

“They are very responsible partners of Ukraine. From the Ukrainian side, we will ensure everything necessary to take the right steps,” the President said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine, together with the Polish and Danish presidency of the EU Council, has drawn up a plan to open EU accession talks in the first and second half of 2025.

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format is scheduled for January 9. It will be held at the Ramstein Air Force Base under the chairmanship of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Photo: President's Office