Optimove Launches Viber As A Marketing Channel Through Mmdsmart Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new integration enables Optimove clients to leverage the free, cross-platform messaging app for highly personalized, engaging, and efficient CRM Marketing campaigns

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMDSmart, a leader in business messaging, CPaaS, and call center solutions, today announced a partnership with Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, to integrate Viber, the cross-platform messaging app as a new, integrated marketing channel. The collaboration empowers Optimove clients to harness the power of Viber for more personalized, engaging, and impactful customer interactions, enhancing their CRM marketing efforts and driving business growth. The new channel joins Optimove's existing marketing channels like mobile, text, push, email, WhatsApp, and more.

With nearly 1.17 billion users worldwide and over 820 million active monthly users, Viber connects people across 192 countries in 40 languages. Its robust features and high engagement rates make it a powerful platform for delivering personalized, real-time communications.

The integration of Viber into Optimove's suite of marketing tools further enhances brands' ability to connect with their audiences through impactful, personalized, multichannel campaigns wherever they are. This collaboration underscores Optimove's dedication to marketing channel extensibility and MMDSmart's leadership in innovative communication solutions.

Optimove clients gain several key capabilities from the addition of Viber as a marketing channel:

Personalized recommendations and content delivery: enriching customer engagement across channels and allowing brands to integrate Viber interactions into any cross-channel journey seamlessly. Viber can be used for AI-orchestrated campaigns and journeys across Optimove.

Dynamic Orchestration: Viber's rich media capabilities can now seamlessly be orchestrated alongside all digital and offline channels through Optimove ensuing increased audience relevance and engagement,



Expanded Personalization: With over 1 billion users worldwide, Viber offers unparalleled marketing personalization access to new global markets, including emerging regions like Brazil and Southeast Asia. Improved Efficiency: MMDSmart's reliable messaging infrastructure ensures seamless and cost-effective communication for brands of all sizes.

"Adding Viber as a marketing channel perfectly aligns with our mission to empower brands with innovative tools to boost their marketing impact,” says Adi Dagan, Optimove Senior Director of Partnerships.“Viber's global reach and capabilities open new opportunities for our clients to deliver hyper-personalized, data-driven campaigns directly to their customers. Partnering with MMDSmart, we're thrilled to provide marketers with another powerful tool to build lasting relationships and achieve measurable results."

"We are honored to partner with Optimove to integrate Viber's unique messaging and engagement capabilities into their powerful CRM platform,” said Arie Frenlakh, CEO at MMDSmart.“The importance of a personal touch in marketing in 2025 cannot be overstated. Optimove's ability to deliver hyper-personalized, data-driven campaigns combined with our intuitive MessageWhiz business messaging platform, and Viber's extensive global reach creates unmatched opportunities for customer engagement, helping marketers connect with their audiences in smarter, more impactful ways."

MMDSmart will be exhibiting at Optimove Connect 2025, Optimove's premier user conference. For tickets and information, visit connect.optimove.com.

About MMDSmart

Founded in 2007, MMDSmart pioneered SMS business marketing and smart messaging, and is a leading global supplier of innovative cloud communications products including CPaaS, VoIP, A2P and CCaaS platforms for enterprises of all sizes and in all verticals. With offices around the world, MMDSmart has attracted the finest technical and professional staff, who focus on providing the highest quality service to its partners and clients.

MMDSmart is proud of the many Tier 1 companies from more than 100 countries around the world that have chosen it to deliver their business' critical and highly sensitive communications.

For more information about MMDSmart and MessageWhiz, go to

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.



It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.



Optimove was recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Optimove continues as a global leader for journey orchestration, as acknowledged in Gartner's companion Critical Capabilities report. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

For more information, go to

