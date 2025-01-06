(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's Air Force made history on January 3, 2025, by landing at the South Pole with President Gabriel Boric. This feat marks the first time a world leader has reached this geographic milestone using national resources.



The mission, dubbed Operation Polar Star III, showcased Chile's growing capabilities in Antarctic exploration and research. Two Sikorsky MH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and two De Havilland DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft completed the final leg of the journey.



This operation expands Chile' scientific activities beyond the northern Antarctic Peninsula. It now reaches the Bellingshausen and Weddell Seas, aligning with the country's broader Antarctic strategy.







The presidential delegation included key government and military officials. They faced temperatures of -29°C at the Amundsen-Scott base, where they collected snow samples and toured the facilities.



General Hugo Rodríguez, who piloted one of the Black Hawks, praised the dedication of the Air Force personnel. The mission's success demonstrates Chile's technological and logistical abilities in extreme environments.



This achievement strengthens Chile's position in the Antarctic Treaty System. It opens new possibilities for scientific research in Antarctica's most challenging regions.



Chilean Air Force Lands President at South Pole in Historic First

