Japan, US, S. Korea Rap Pyongyang's Missile Launch

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- Senior diplomats of Japan, the US and South Korea on Monday sharply blasted North Korea's ballistic missile launch earlier in the day, the Japanese Foreign said.

The telephone consultation was held by Akihiro Okochi, Deputy Director-General of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Seth Bailey, US Deputy Special Representative for the Korean and Mongolian Affairs, and Lee Jun-il, Director-General for the South Korean Foreign Ministry's Korean Peninsula Policy in response to the latest ballistic missile launch by Pyongyang, the ministry said in a press release.

Okochi, Bailey and Lee reaffirmed that ballistic missile launches by North Korea violate the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and strongly condemned Monday's launch as a threat to peace and security of the region and the international community, the ministry said.

The three officials also reconfirmed that Japan, the US and South Korea would continue to work closely together.

According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the North fired a suspected hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea (Sea of Japan) from the Pyongyang area at 12 p.m. (0300 GMT), which flew some 1,100 km before splashing into the waters. (pickup previous)

mk









