UN says Sudan is only country where famine officially confirmed

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United Nations drew attention to the dire humanitarian crisis in Sudan, highlighting that it is the only country in the world where famine has been officially confirmed. Edem Wosornu, director of the operations and advocacy division at the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), described the situation as a crisis of "staggering proportions," with famine spreading across the nation. She expressed deep concern over the worsening conditions, especially in conflict-affected areas, noting that the impact on civilians and aid workers is severe.



Wosornu specifically mentioned the catastrophic situation in and around El Fasher, in North Darfur State, as one of the most affected areas. Despite the immense challenges in accessing famine-stricken regions, she pointed out some recent positive developments, such as a large UN convoy that successfully reached Khartoum on December 25, marking the largest such delivery of food and supplies since the crisis began. However, she emphasized that the situation remains extremely difficult, especially in securing timely visas for humanitarian workers to operate in Sudan.



Regarding the famine conditions, Wosornu referenced the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, which confirmed that famine is already present in five regions, including the Zamzam, Al Salam, and Abu Shouk internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, as well as the western Nuba Mountains. She further warned that five more areas, all in North Darfur, are expected to face famine conditions by May, with the risk of famine extending to 17 other locations.



The situation in Sudan remains critical, with humanitarian aid struggling to meet the vast needs of the population. Wosornu’s remarks serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for increased international support to address the ongoing famine and the wider humanitarian crisis.

