Venezuela cuts ties with Paraguay after president expressed support to opposition leader

(MENAFN) Venezuela announced on Monday that it was severing ties with Paraguay after President Santiago Pena expressed his support for opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. In addition to cutting diplomatic relations, the Venezuelan recalled its diplomatic personnel from Paraguay. The Venezuelan Foreign issued a statement saying, "The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has decided, in full exercise of its sovereignty, to break diplomatic relations with the Republic of Paraguay and proceed with the immediate withdrawal of its accredited diplomatic personnel in that country."



Pena had publicly recognized Gonzalez Urrutia as the winner of the Venezuelan presidential elections held in July 2024, in a phone call with the opposition candidate. The Paraguayan president also shared details of a meeting he had on Sunday with leaders of the Venezuelan opposition, including Gonzalez Urrutia and Maria Corina Machado, a prominent figure opposed to the Nicolas Maduro regime. They discussed the situation in Venezuela and emphasized the importance of channeling a democratic process in the country.



According to Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE), President Maduro secured a third consecutive term with 51.2 percent of the vote, while Gonzalez Urrutia received 44.2 percent. However, the opposition claims that Gonzalez Urrutia won the election with 67 percent of the vote, leading to further tensions.



Following the disputed elections, the Venezuelan government had already withdrawn its diplomatic staff from seven Latin American countries, including Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay.

