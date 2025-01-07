(MENAFN) On Monday, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, called for the British to summon the US ambassador to explain remarks made by Elon Musk, an incoming US official, who suggested that the UK government should be overthrown. Davey criticized Musk for undermining the UK’s processes, accusing the tech billionaire of interfering in British without understanding the country’s issues.



Musk’s comments follow months of tension between him and UK officials. Last summer, Musk sparked controversy when he claimed that a "civil war is inevitable" in the UK. These remarks came after violent far-right riots erupted in Southport, following the stabbings of three young children. The unrest was fueled by misinformation, including false claims about the suspect’s identity, which were amplified on social media platforms, including Musk's own platform, X.



Earlier that day, Musk conducted a poll on X, asking users if the US should "liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government." The poll received nearly 750,000 votes, with 61 percent of respondents answering "Yes." Davey responded to the poll, stating that it was time to bring the US ambassador in to question why such suggestions were being made by an incoming US official.



Davey condemned Musk’s rhetoric as "dangerous and irresponsible," further warning that it demonstrated that the UK could not rely on the Trump administration. He emphasized that it is in the UK's national interest to strengthen its trade and security relationships with European allies, rather than allowing foreign interference to destabilize the country.

