US Senator Bernie Sanders opposes proposed arms sales to Israel

(MENAFN) US Senator Bernie Sanders has strongly opposed the proposed arms sales to Israel, vowing to do everything in his power to prevent the deal from going through. Sanders criticized Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s for its actions in Gaza, accusing it of causing the deaths of 45,000 people and destroying Gaza’s housing, healthcare, and education systems. He also pointed to the severe humanitarian consequences, including the blockade that has hindered the delivery of aid to those in need.



The proposed USD8 billion arms deal, which is still pending congressional approval, includes a range of munitions and equipment, such as AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, artillery shells, small diameter bombs, and 500-pound warheads. These items are intended to enhance Israel’s defensive capabilities, particularly against airborne threats like drones. The deal has come under scrutiny due to the ongoing violence in Gaza and the high civilian toll.



The criticism of the proposed arms sale is amplified by the fact that since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, nearly 1,200 Israelis have been killed, while more than 45,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have died in the conflict. This has sparked widespread condemnation, especially from human rights groups, former State Department officials, and some Democratic lawmakers who are urging the Biden administration to halt such military aid to Israel.



These critics argue that continuing arms transfers to Israel could violate both US laws and international human rights laws. Despite these concerns, Israel denies the allegations of human rights violations and justifies its military actions as necessary for its defense against Hamas. The debate over this arms deal highlights the ongoing division within US politics regarding its support for Israel amidst the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

MENAFN07012025000045015839ID1109062197