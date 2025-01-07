Zelenskyy stresses importance of security guarantees before agreeing to ceasefire with Russia

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of securing proper security guarantees before agreeing to a cease-fire deal with Russia. In an interview with US podcaster Lex Fridman, which was posted on Sunday, Zelenskyy questioned how a cease-fire could be negotiated without clarity on what security measures would be in place to protect Ukraine. He stated that it was crucial for his country to know what guarantees would be implemented to ensure that Russian President Vladimir would not return to aggression after a cease-fire.



Zelenskyy also expressed his hope that incoming US President Donald Trump could use his influence and understanding of the situation to find a way to strengthen Ukraine. He explained that Trump, much like in 2019 when he was between his two terms, would be faced with the dilemma of negotiating a cease-fire, but without the assurance that it would result in lasting peace. Zelenskyy argued that any cease-fire deal without concrete security guarantees would leave Ukraine vulnerable to further attacks, particularly from Russia.



In his discussion, Zelenskyy raised a hypothetical scenario in which a cease-fire might occur but be followed by a new wave of Russian attacks. He questioned what that would mean for Trump and Ukraine in the long run if security measures were not firmly established. According to Zelenskyy, Trump would be seen as giving Russia a free pass if a cease-fire agreement were reached without ensuring the safety of Ukrainian territory.



The Ukrainian president concluded that he believed Trump did not want such an outcome, stressing that a cease-fire without adequate security guarantees would ultimately benefit Russia rather than Ukraine. He indicated that securing these guarantees was essential for any peace agreement to be successful and sustainable.

