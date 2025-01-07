(MENAFN) China has strongly condemned the U.S. Treasury's decision to sanction Integrity Technology Group, a Beijing-based cybersecurity company, for its alleged involvement in multiple hacking incidents targeting critical U.S. infrastructure. This move comes amid ongoing tensions between the two countries over cybersecurity issues. The Chinese Foreign responded by stating that China has been actively cracking down on cyber-attacks, accusing the U.S. of using the issue to "defame and smear China."



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun criticized the U.S. for frequently highlighting the issue of so-called Chinese cyber-attacks, even going as far as to impose illegal unilateral sanctions on China. Guo firmly opposed these actions, emphasizing that China would take necessary measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests in response to these sanctions.



Integrity Technology Group, also known as Yongxin Zhicheng Technology Group, rejected the sanctions, calling them baseless. The company issued a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, strongly opposing the U.S. Treasury Department’s accusations and the illegal sanctions imposed on it.



Meanwhile, the China National Cyber Security Information Center reported discovering cyber-attacks originating from various malicious websites and foreign IP addresses, including some in California and Florida. The center also identified attacks from countries like the Netherlands, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, and Vietnam, involving tactics such as Trojan programs, botnets, phishing, theft of intellectual property, and violations of privacy.

