Hotel room revenues in Dubai rise 6 percent in first 11 months of 2024

(MENAFN) Hotel room revenues in Dubai experienced a 6 percent growth during the first 11 months of 2024, rising to approximately AED 15.87 billion compared to AED 14.97 billion during the same period in 2023. This growth was driven by an increase in the number of booked hotel nights and a higher average room return, reflecting the rise in activity and the steady influx of international visitors from various parts of the world to the emirate.



Data from the Department of and Tourism in Dubai revealed that the total number of hotel nights booked from January through November 2024 reached 39.19 million. This marks a 3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, indicating a sustained demand for hotel accommodations in the city. The increase in the volume of bookings highlights Dubai’s continued appeal as a global destination for tourists.



Additionally, the average return per room during this period rose to AED 405, reflecting a 3 percent growth compared to the same timeframe in 2023. The rise in average room revenue demonstrates the growing profitability of the hospitality sector in Dubai, supported by both higher occupancy rates and improved pricing strategies.



These positive trends underscore the strength of Dubai’s tourism sector, bolstered by an effective recovery strategy and the city’s ability to attract a diverse range of international visitors. The sustained growth in hotel revenues and booked nights reaffirms Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for travel and hospitality.

