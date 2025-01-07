Arabian Drag Racing League Set For Grand Kickoff

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Enthusiasts of speed, excitement and challenge are in for an unmissable event as the opening round of the Arabian Drag Racing League kicks off tomorrow.

The prestigious event is held under the patronage of the Qatar Racing Club (QRC) Chairman H E Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.

Preparations have been ongoing over the past weeks within the club to organise the region's biggest drag racing event, known as one of the strongest championships worldwide.

This year's championship spans six rounds, held consecutively every weekend.

A file photo of action during a bike competition in the previous season.

The first events will take place on January 8-10 with the competition concluding in mid-February.

The club's management has taken steps to elevate the championship, ensuring it maintains its reputation as one of the most professional and competitive drag racing events globally.

QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani said the club's organising committee has completed all preparations and is fully ready to deliver an exceptional event.

“We have reached the most significant event on our season calendar, which is filled with numerous championships. Annually, the club organises five major official championships, with rounds ranging from 4 to 6. This places us under immense challenges in terms of category diversity, intense competition and attracting the largest number of motorsport enthusiasts, reflecting the vision of the club's chairman His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani,” Sheikh Jabor said in a statement yesterday.

“The Arabian Drag Racing League is among our top priorities, being the largest in participation and the most competitive. Despite implementing several adjustments to certain categories last year, we have introduced new categories this year to attract more racers. Our current focus is to channel all efforts into ensuring the championship's success,” he added.

“We have worked on technical aspects, such as preparing the club's tracks to the highest standards to ensure a safe environment for participants and spectators. Additionally, we have made all necessary arrangements, especially in the paddock area, to accommodate the large number of participants expected to come from across the Gulf and beyond. The club always prioritizes welcoming Gulf, Arab, and international teams.”

The QRC director added following the directives of H E Sheikh Khalid, the club strives to provide a suitable environment for the teams.

“This is a truth recognized by everyone: the club has become, by all racers' accounts, a shining beacon in the history of motorsports on both Gulf and global levels. This season, special attention is being given to spectators by enhancing activities and events accompanying the competitions. Facilities for children and families have been introduced, significantly increasing attendance at our championships to record-breaking levels,” said Sheikh Jabor, who is well-known for his deep passion for motorsports and his keen interest in the organisational and operational aspects of the sport.

Event to offer lucrative prize purse of QR3.85m

The number of categories in this year's edition has increased to 13, with nine dedicated to car competitions and four to motorcycle competitions.

Under the generous directives of H E Sheikh Khalid and to encourage participants in this year's edition, the organising committee has raised the prize money for the top three finishers in each category per round to exceed QR500,000, an increase of approximately QR200,000 compared to last year.

The two premier categories of this season, Index 4.00 and Super Street Pro, will receive the largest share of the prizes.

The first-place winner in these categories will be awarded QR40,000, the second-place winner will receive QR20,000, and the third-place winner will take home QR10,000.

In the motorcycle competitions, the Pro Bike category stands out as the strongest.

The first-place winner in each round will earn QR25,000, the second-place winner will receive half that amount, and the third-place finisher will take home QR6,250.

At the end of the six-round championship, the overall leaders in each category will be awarded commemorative championship shields along with significant cash prizes, bringing the total prize pool to QR3.85m.

Meanwhile, QRC is also preparing to organize the 12th edition of the Qatar Custom Show 2025 from January 14 to 18.

The exhibition is considered a youth-centered event aimed at encouraging creativity in the fields of invention and innovation in the world of cars and motorcycles.

Participants will compete by showcasing their cars and bikes according to conditions set by the organising committee in alignment with Qatar Vision 2030.

Additionally, a motorcycle parade will be held under the slogan,“We Are All Family in Qatar,” inspired by a statement made by the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during the last Shura Council meeting.

The parade will take place on January 17, starting from the Old Doha Port, touring the Corniche, and heading to the ring road, eventually finishing at the club.