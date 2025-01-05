Stage 3 Restrictions Under GRAP Lifted In Delhi-NCR As AQI Shows Improvement

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted the Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR on Sunday.

The decision was made after observing an improvement in the air quality (AQI) in the region. According to the CAQM's order, the AQI had shown positive trends, with readings of 339 at 4 p.m. and 335 at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department's forecast suggested that the AQI levels would likely continue to improve due to favorable weather conditions and stronger winds.

However, the CAQM highlighted that the AQI might remain in the 'poor' category in the coming days, based on predictions from the meteorological agencies.

As a result, certain restrictions remain in place, particularly those under Stage I and II of GRAP, to ensure the air quality does not worsen further.

The sub-committee said that construction and demolition sites, which had previously been shut down due to violations, should not resume operations without explicit permission from the CAQM.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that Stage III measures be implemented if the AQI exceeds 350, with Stage IV measures to follow if it crosses the 400 threshold.

The CAQM sub-committee will continue to monitor the air quality and make adjustments as needed.

The following restrictions have been lifted under the CAQM's order, with the exception of the ban on non-essential construction work.

Classes up to grade 5, which were previously required to shift to hybrid mode, no longer need to do so.

The restriction on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (four-wheelers) in Delhi-NCR has been lifted, except for those with disabilities.

The ban on non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards has also been lifted in Delhi.