High School Physics Teacher Announces Launch Of AI-Powered GCSE And A Level Revision Tool

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rob Cowen, a seasoned Physics teacher with 14 years of experience in the UK and USA, is proud to announce the launch of 'Brain Glue ', an AI-powered revision app designed to enhance GCSE and A Level exam preparation.

Brain Glue employs cutting-edge neuroscience techniques, including spaced repetition and interleaved retrieval practice, to help students retain knowledge more effectively. The app offers over 33,000 questions across a wide range of subjects, each aligned with specific exam specifications, providing personalised quizzes that adapt to individual strengths and weaknesses. Students receive instant written feedback on their answers, to help them improve.

Available on both iOS and Android platforms, Brain Glue allows students to revise anytime, anywhere, making exam preparation more accessible and efficient.

Rob Cowen is also the creator of Mega Seating Plan , a widely-used classroom seating chart generator trusted by over 144,000 teachers worldwide, and Cowen Physics , a YouTube channel offering instructional physics videos with over 3 million views.

For more information about Brain Glue and to start enhancing your revision, visit brainglue.

