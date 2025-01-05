AFC Pres. Praises Kuwait's Success In Hosting Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26)

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- Asian Confederation (AFC) President and First Vice-President Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa praised on Sunday, praised the great success of Kuwait in organizing and hosting Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26).

In a press statement issued by AFC in Bahrain, Sheikh Salman said that the joint efforts of the local organizing committee and the Kuwaiti and Gulf Football Associations positively presented the Gulf event, noting the large audience attendance at the matches.

He congratulated Bahrain National Team on winning the Cup, saying this achievement reflects the growing development in Bahraini football and enhances its position on both regional and continental levels.

Sheikh Salman Al Khalifa also praised the honorable performance of the Omani National Team in all its matches, adding that it succeeded in leaving a good impression on Omani football through its performances in the matches, making the team a strong opponent for the title.

Khaleeji Zain 26 competitions was a a great experience for the Gulf teams before resuming their journey in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, scheduled for next March, he noted. (end)

