The Tragic Cost Of A Fire Without Sprinklers: A Preventable High-Rise Fire Fatality

Ewing, New Jersey, Jan. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, December 2nd , a devastating fire broke out in a seven-story residential high-rise at 865 Lower Ferry Road in Ewing, NJ, leading to a tragic loss of life and numerous injuries. Firefighters worked tirelessly to rescue trapped residents and brought the fire under control by 3:45 p.m. Despite their efforts, a 6-year-old child succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and the first responders who worked heroically under harrowing circumstances. This incident should serve as a rallying cry for policymakers, building owners, and communities to prioritize fire safety measures.

In total, 13 police officers, one firefighter, and three residents suffered injuries, ranging from minor burns to smoke inhalation and exhaustion. Additionally, 12 condos were damaged by the fire, leaving 16 residents displaced, according to the Red Cross.

High-rise residential buildings pose unique fire safety challenges due to their density and vertical structure, which can delay evacuation and complicate firefighting efforts. Fire sprinklers are a proven solution to mitigate these risks.

Modern building codes, including the International Building Code (IBC) and the International Fire Code (IFC), require fire sprinklers in new high-rise residential constructions. However, many older buildings, like the one involved in this tragedy, lack fire sprinkler systems due to grandfather clauses in outdated regulations. This incident underscores the urgent need to retrofit older buildings with fire sprinkler systems, in line with NFPA recommendations.

While the fire's cause is still under investigation, the absence of fire sprinklers contributed to its rapid spread and the heartbreaking outcome. Fire sprinklers could have controlled or even extinguished the fire before it endangered lives and destroyed property.

"As President of the National Fire Sprinkler Association, I am grateful that our New Jersey Chapter engaged so quickly following this tragedy," said Shane Ray. "While the outcome of this fire spotlights why fire sprinklers are needed in all high-rise residential buildings, we are engaged in talks at the national level that would bring fire sprinkler incentives to building owners who make the choice to retrofit with fire sprinklers. This tragedy reminds us why that work is so important, and again I am grateful for our local Chapter and the New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board."

