Harbhajan Singh To Spin Magic For Haryana Gladiators In Legend 90 League

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Former India spinner and Mumbai Indians captain Harbhajan Singh is all set to represent Haryana Gladiators in the upcoming Legend 90 League, which is scheduled to be played in February 2025. Harbhajan, a veteran of 103 Tests and 236 ODIs, will bring his unmatched experience and skillset to the Gladiators, making them a team to watch in this innovative tournament.

Joining Harbhajan in the Haryana Gladiators lineup will be former Australian cricketer Ben Dunk, Sri Lankan all-rounder Asela Gunaratne, and bowler Pawan Suyal. Indian players Anureet Singh and Praveen Gupta will also don the Haryana Gladiators colours, making it a formidable unit in the fast-paced 90-ball cricket. The Haryana Gladiators franchise is owned by Shubh Infra a leading real estate firm committed to excellence and innovation.

Speaking about the team, Harish Garg, Director of Shubh Infra said, "The Haryana Gladiators are a team built on the values of courage, determination, and excellence. With Harbhajan Singh leading the charge alongside a talented squad, we are confident of making a strong mark in the Legend 90 League."

Last month, Haryana Gladiators unveiled the logo of the team, a majestic depiction of a roaring lion symbolizing courage, strength, and resilience.

Legend 90 is an exhilarating cricket tournament that unites former players in an innovative and fast-paced 90-ball format. This unique league is a celebration of cricket's finest icons, bringing them back to the field to relive the glory and excitement they once created.

The League will feature seven franchises and showcase the skills of legendary players. With its dynamic format and participation from iconic cricketers, the Legend 90 League promises to be a spectacular sporting extravaganza.