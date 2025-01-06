Airstrike south of Sudanese capital results in 10 deaths, 30 injuries

(MENAFN) At least 10 people were killed and 30 others on Sunday in an targeting an area south of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, according to reports from local media and a volunteer group. The South Khartoum Emergency Room, a local volunteer organization, stated that the airstrike hit the Al-Sahrij station in the Mayo neighborhood, causing the deaths and injuries. Among the wounded, five individuals suffered from first-degree burns.



The volunteer group emphasized that this was not the first attack on the Al-Sahrij station, as it had been bombarded three times in the past month. The area is typically busy with civilians, as it is home to a market and several food shops. This has raised concerns about the increasing targeting of densely populated civilian areas amidst the ongoing conflict.



According to Sudanese news portal Al-Rakoba, many of the injured from the airstrike were transferred to Bashair Hospital, which is located about 4 kilometers from the incident site. The attack has added to the growing toll of the civil conflict that has been ravaging Sudan since mid-April 2023.



The ongoing civil conflict has already caused immense destruction, with at least 29,683 lives lost and over 14 million people displaced, according to the latest estimates by international organizations. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the latest airstrike, further adding to the uncertainty and chaos in the region.

