What Put Canada's Justin Trudeau On Verge Of Resigning? India Row, Donald Trump's Tariff Threat And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation this week, ending his nine-year tenure, amid growing dissent within his Liberal Party for weeks. His resignation could come as early as Monday, before a scheduled meeting of the ruling Liberal Party of Canada. It remains uncertain whether Justin Trudeau will continue in an interim role while the party searches for new leadership ahead of this year's election.

While Justin Trudeau's popularity among Canadians has waned in recent months, blows from US President-elect Donald who threatened tariff on its northern neighbour, an ongoing row with India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in which Ottawa alleged Indian involvement, and domestic issues such as inflation and immigration have brought Justin Trudeau to the brink of resignation .

WHAT PUT TRUDEAU ON BRINK OF RESIGNATION? EXPLAINED

Row with India over the killing of Nijjar: Canada has been engaged in a diplomatic battle with India over the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar since September 2023 when Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in his killing. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot outside a Sikh temple in Canada. India has denied the allegations as“absurd” , calling them a way to appeal to the Khalistani population of Canada before the federal elections.

India also suspended six Canadian diplomats and recalled its High Commissioner in Ottawa, prompting a similar response from Canada. The diplomatic row escalated when Ambassador Sanjay Kumar Verma was declared a“person of interest” in the Nijjar case.

Donald Trump's 25% tariff threat to Canada over entry of migrants: Last month, Donald Trump threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods if Ottawa did not stem the flow of migrants and fentanyl – a synthetic opioid drug – from entering the US border.

To discuss the tariff and how it would destroy the Canadian economy , Justin Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago for a dinner with Donald Trump where the US President-elect apparently told Justin Trudeau to make Canada the“51st state of America”.

He has even been calling Justin Trudeau“Governor” of Canada . As Donald Trump continued mocking Justin Trudeau and threatening tariffs on Canada, the Canadian prime minister faced criticism from his Cabinet ministers for his subdued response to the US president-elect.

Criticism from within, loss of supporters: In the first open dissent against Justin Trudeau's leadership, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that she was stepping down from the Cabinet, dealing a significant blow to the prime minister.

In her resignation letter, Chrystia Freeland wrote,“The incoming administration in the United States is pursuing a policy of aggressive economic nationalism, including a threat of 25 per cent tariffs. We need to take that threat extremely seriously.”

Later in December, one of Trudeau's key allies, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, said that he planned to present a formal motion of no-confidence against him. In September, he faced a no-confidence vote in Parliament that later failed, despite efforts from the Conservative Party to remove him from office.

Public criticism, waning ratings: Justin Trudeau has faced criticism for his handling of key issues, including his muted responses to international pressures, which some see as weakening Canada's position on the global stage. Apart from that, domestic issues include effects of a pandemic, inflation, and the immigration policy that led to a huge influx of immigrants , putting strain on the housing sector.

Justin Trudeau's rating was 63 per cent when he took office; it has come down to 28 per cent as per a poll tracker. He trails his main rival, Conservative Pierre Poilievre, by 20 points in public opinion polls.

(With inputs from agencies)