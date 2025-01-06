Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Int'l Turkic Academy Mull Cooperation
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has discussed prospects
of cooperation with the President of the International Turkic
Academy, Academician, Shahin Mustafayev, Azernews
reports.
At the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation plans for the
current year.
Shahin Mustafayev provided information about the International
Turkic Academy's activities last year.
He stressed the important projects implemented by the
organization in the field of scientific research, publications and
promotion of the cultural heritage of the Turkic world.
Initiatives aimed at strengthening cultural relations and
supporting international projects of interest to both parties were
discussed at the meeting.
Founded in 2010 in Kazakhstan, the International Turkic Academy
is an international institute for Turkology research involving
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkiye. Hungary and
Uzbekistan have observer status.
On 23 August 2012, it was agreed for the organization to become
an international institution during the second summit of the Turkic
Council in Bishkek. Ratification was completed in 2021.
