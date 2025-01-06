عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Int'l Turkic Academy Mull Cooperation

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Int'l Turkic Academy Mull Cooperation


1/6/2025 5:11:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has discussed prospects of cooperation with the President of the International Turkic Academy, Academician, Shahin Mustafayev, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation plans for the current year.

Shahin Mustafayev provided information about the International Turkic Academy's activities last year.

He stressed the important projects implemented by the organization in the field of scientific research, publications and promotion of the cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

Initiatives aimed at strengthening cultural relations and supporting international projects of interest to both parties were discussed at the meeting.

Founded in 2010 in Kazakhstan, the International Turkic Academy is an international institute for Turkology research involving Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkiye. Hungary and Uzbekistan have observer status.

On 23 August 2012, it was agreed for the organization to become an international institution during the second summit of the Turkic Council in Bishkek. Ratification was completed in 2021.

MENAFN06012025000195011045ID1109058193


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search