Boat capsizes off South Australian coast, leaving 2 dead, 1 hospitalized

(MENAFN) Two people have died, and a third has been hospitalized after a boat capsized off a beach in South Australia (SA). The tragic incident occurred near the small town of Beachport, located approximately 320 km south of Adelaide. According to a statement from SA Police, emergency crews, including police and ambulance teams, were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. local time on Monday. The call was made after reports surfaced that a boat had capsized, and three people were found unresponsive on the shore.



At the scene, two men, aged 82 and 69, were pronounced dead, while a 59-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for further treatment. A spokesperson for the SA Ambulance Service earlier confirmed that one person was being treated on the beach, with two others initially reported as missing in the water. The identity of the victims has not been disclosed, but it has been confirmed that all three are from Millicent, a small town located about 30 km southwest of Beachport.



SA Police stated that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing, with support from the Water Operations Unit. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the boat's capsizing, but they have assured the public that no suspicious circumstances have been identified so far.



The local community in Millicent is said to be deeply affected by the tragic loss. The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with water-based activities, and authorities have urged caution when out on the water, especially in unpredictable conditions.

