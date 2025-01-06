Fire in wooden apartment in Russia leaves 8 dead

(MENAFN) A tragic fire in a wooden apartment building in Russia's western Kirov region has resulted in the deaths of eight people, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) on Sunday. The fire broke out in the village of Kilmez, located approximately 1,000 kilometers northeast of Moscow. While initial reports indicated that seven people had been killed in the blaze, the discovery of an eighth body came during the debris-cleaning process.



The fire has left a community devastated, as local authorities confirm that the building housed 11 residents, most of whom were pensioners. The loss of life in such a small residential community has sent shockwaves through the area. EMERCOM teams are currently investigating the cause of the fire, though the exact details have not been revealed yet.



Kirov Governor Alexander Sokolov stated that the building was home to a tight-knit group of individuals, and the community is now grappling with the heavy toll of the tragedy. The fire has raised concerns about the safety of wooden structures in the region, especially in areas where many elderly residents live.



As the investigation continues, authorities are working to determine whether any safety measures were in place and what might have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by fires in residential areas, particularly in older buildings.

