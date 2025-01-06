BJD Stages Massive Protest Against Price Rise

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (IANS) The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday staged a massive protest against the rise of prices of various in the state.

Thousands of BJD workers and senior leaders of the party assembled at the Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar to protest against the price rise.

BJD supremo and former Chief Naveen Patnaik also joined the protest and attacked the BJP's double engine (both at Centre and state) over price rise and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, the Leader of Opposition Patnaik said,“The BJP government which was formed in June 2024 has already completed seven months. We have been hearing only tall talks while on the work front their achievement is zero. The prices are soaring but there is no action to control it.”

“This government is claiming to be the people's government but it doesn't seem they have any connection with people and their hardships. The price of essential commodities from grocery items like Dal or edible oil to medicines has skyrocketed. Government has no control over the market,” added Patnaik.

The former CM further alleged that the farmers in the state are committing suicide every day over the crop loss due to the unseasonal rains which have been adding salt to their injury. He said the life of the common man has become miserable. The women and farmers are in distress but the government is in deep sleep, alleged Patnaik.

He further charged that the ruling BJP, despite securing less votes than BJD, has grabbed the power by making false promises to people. The LoP Patnaik stated that the double-engine government has doubled the woes of people with GST and price rises.

Patnaik said people are forced to pay more in taxes because of the draconian GST. The BJD chief asserted that the protest by 4.5 crore Odia people will unmask the real face of the BJP government.

Meanwhile, Odisha Supplies Minister Krushna Patra called the BJD protest over price rise as a drama only. Denying allegations of price rise, the minister also held the 24-year rule of BJD responsible for the rise of prices.