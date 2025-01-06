Former Malaysian PM to begin judicial review proceedings on Monday

(MENAFN) Former Malaysian prime Najib Razak was granted leave on Monday to begin judicial review proceedings, aiming to prove the existence of a supplementary order that would allow him to serve the remainder of his jail sentence under house arrest. A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal approved his request, also permitting him to present new evidence when the case is heard in the High Court.



Justice Firuz Jaffril stated that Najib had met the necessary conditions to introduce fresh evidence. He noted that Najib had reached out to six respondents about the existence of the alleged addendum but had received no responses from any of them.



Najib was sentenced in July 2020 to 12 years in prison and fined 210 million ringgit for abuse of power related to SRC International, a former unit of the state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).



In February of the previous year, Najib's sentence was reduced from 12 years to six years, and his fine was lowered from 210 million ringgit (approximately 44.4 million U.S. dollars) to 50 million ringgit (roughly 10.6 million U.S. dollars). Following this, Najib applied on December 5 for leave to present additional evidence in his appeal to back his claim that a royal addendum permitted him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

