Will Increase Opportunities: Pathankot Locals Count Benefits As PM Inaugurates Jammu Railway Division

(MENAFN- IANS) Pathankot, Jan 6 (IANS) As Prime Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new Jammu Railway Division, locals in Pathankot expressed their excitement, calling the move a game-changer for the region's and connectivity.

Talking to IANS, one local resident shared,“It will surely help all the people of Pathankot. It will boost business activities and provide a direct to the Jammu rail division. This will certainly increase opportunities for everyone.”

Another resident added,“This development will benefit almost everyone. It will support businesses, help personnel travel efficiently, and improve earnings. Tourists, too, will now find it easier to travel, something they struggled with before.”

The inauguration was hailed by PM Modi as a "historic milestone" that would play a significant role in integrating Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) into the national railway network, while fostering infrastructural development across the region.

In his address, PM Modi stated,“The inauguration of the Jammu railway division is a landmark achievement in both connecting J&K to the national railway network and enhancing the region's infrastructure.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the achievements of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), calling it a marvel of engineering.

He praised the Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, and the Chenab River's iconic arch bridge, which holds the title of the world's highest railway bridge. These feats, he said, represent the excellence and efficiency of Indian Railways.

PM Modi emphasised that the new division would not only benefit Jammu and Kashmir but also neighbouring regions, including Punjab, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh.

"For a truly developed Bharat, the development of railways is essential. The modernisation and expansion of Indian Railways over the past decade have been transformational, with improvements in facilities, connectivity, and infrastructure,” he said.

Highlighting the progress of Indian Railways, PM Modi pointed out that 30,000 km of railway tracks had been laid in the last decade, with nearly 100 per cent electrification, a dramatic improvement from just 35 per cent in 2014. This transformation has opened up new avenues for trade, business, education, and employment.

“The modernisation of Indian Railways has created lakhs of job opportunities. Initiatives like the Gati Shakti University will further enhance employability,” PM Modi added.