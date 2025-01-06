The Peninsula And Al Sharq's Annual Shopping Festival Concludes
The 19th edition of The Peninsula and Al Sharq's annual Shopping Festival concluded with a grand raffle draw ceremony that was held at Hyatt Plaza yesterday. The shopping festival was organised by Dar Al Sharq Printing and Publishing and was sponsored by Elite Motors (Chery), Midas, video Home & Jumbo Electronics (LG), Nabco & Hyatt Plaza and took place under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The representative for the Ministry of Commerce and industry drew the coupons and announced the lucky winners. The 19th edition of the festival witnessed the participation of more than 400 companies/outlets from all over Qatar.
