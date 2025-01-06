Number of passengers traveling through airports in Tunisia rises 9.4 percent last year

(MENAFN) The number of passengers traveling through airports in Tunisia reached a record high of 9,646,949 in 2024, reflecting an impressive increase of 9.4 percent compared to 2023, according to a report by the state-run Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP). This surge in passenger numbers highlights the growing demand for air travel in Tunisia, a positive sign for the country's aviation industry.



Air traffic across most airports in Tunisia showed consistent growth, with the country's main hub, Tunis-Carthage Airport, seeing a particularly notable increase. In 2024, the airport welcomed 7,249,701 passengers, marking an 8.8 percent rise compared to the previous year. This growth emphasizes the airport's importance as a key gateway for international and domestic travel.



The official figures also revealed a significant rise in aircraft movements. In 2024, aircraft movements at Tunisian airports increased by 4.9 percent compared to 2023, with a total of 79,155 recorded movements. This uptick reflects the increased frequency of flights and the overall growth in air traffic within the country.



These statistics underscore the recovery and expansion of Tunisia's aviation sector, as both passenger traffic and flight operations continue to rise. The growth in passenger numbers and aircraft movements reflects the increasing appeal of Tunisia as a travel destination and the country's efforts to improve its aviation infrastructure.

