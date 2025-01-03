One Killed, Another Injured In Russian MLRS Attack On Stepnohirsk In Zaporizhzhia Region
1/3/2025 10:10:32 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has shelled the village of Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region with Grad multiple rocket launchers, killing one person and injuring another.
Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"A man was killed, and his wife was hospitalized with injuries -- the Russians hit Stepnohirsk with Grads," he wrote.
The attack caused damage to residential buildings, and a fire broke out at the scene. The victim, an elderly man, was killed in the shelling, while his wife sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.
