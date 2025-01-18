India's Auto Sector Poised For Robust Growth, ‘Make In India’ A Game Changer: Industry

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) India's auto sector is poised for strong growth and the 'Make in India' initiative under the vision of Prime Narendra Modi continues to help automotive companies not only produce more locally but also ramp up export volumes too, including EVs, leaders said on Saturday.

The auto aims to unite the entire mobility value chain under one umbrella, setting the stage for the future of mobility. The Indian automobile sector had attracted more than $36 billion in FDI over the last four years and this figure would go up several times in the coming years.

Speaking to IANS at the ongoing 'Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025' in the national capital, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said that auto sector is contributing nearly 50 per cent of the manufacturing GDP of the country but more importantly,“the direction for the future of auto sector is very encouraging."

“This is the time for 'Make in India' and export more vehicles to the world. The government policies are very supportive towards this,” Gupta noted.

He further stated that the company is a pioneer of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing in the country.

“We launched our first EV -- MG ZS EV – in January 2020. We are giving lifetime battery buyback in our products. Our 70 per cent sales come from EVs. We are bringing more and more products in same category,” Gupta informed.

Speaking to IANS, Hardeep Singh Brar, senior VP of Kia India, sales and marketing, said that they are trying to produce more vehicles as much as possible.

“This year, we are coming out with the first India-manufactured EV. KIA India has achieved more than 80 per cent localisation level. We are now trying to localise more on the EV front,” Brar added.

The event is being held across three iconic venues - Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Yashobhoomi, Dwarka and India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida -- from January 17-22.

The theme for 'Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025' is "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain." This vision aims to foster collaboration and innovation across the automotive and mobility sector, emphasising sustainable and cutting-edge technological advancements.