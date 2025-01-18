Every Person’S Role Important For Upliftment Of Country: Rajasthan CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru/Jaipur, Jan 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday said that every person's role is important for the upliftment of the country and society.

“Along with promoting peace, justice and goodwill in society, it is our responsibility to keep moving towards progress in every field. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspired us to preserve heritage along with development. We should follow the path shown by him and strengthen the cultural heritage given by our ancestors,” he said while addressing Suvarna Sambrahma and the 11th State Level Brahmin in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with determination for the upliftment of the deprived sections of every society of the country so that the resolution of a developed India can be fulfilled in the true sense.

“We all have to work together to fulfil his resolution,” he said.

He said that Akhil Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha is fulfilling its motto 'Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu' through public service works.

“It is working to preserve and promote cultural heritage through recitation of Vedas and scriptures, following daily rituals and social events. This is an important effort to keep our ancient knowledge alive,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister said that the Brahmin community has been an important pillar in giving direction to our social and cultural stream.

“This is the society which works to give direction to the entire nation,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that just as Rajasthan is known in the country and the world for its cultural heritage, Karnataka is also famous for its cultural heritage.

He said that according to the scriptures, Lord Parashuram created the Konkan coast of Karnataka, hence it is called Parashuram Srishti.

“This creation is rich in lush green Western Ghats, beautiful beaches and captivating views, cultural and historical places. This city is also competing with the major centres of the world in terms of IT and startups as Silicon Valley. I invite all of you to visit Rajasthan to further strengthen the cultural exchange between Rajasthan and Karnataka,” he said.

Sharma said that the government in Rajasthan is continuously working for the protection of religious faith and culture.

“To give grandeur to Khatushyamji temple, works worth Rs 100 crores are being carried out and development work is also being done in 20 major temples and faith shrines,” he claimed.

He said that every corner of Rajasthan shows its rich heritage, nature, culture and diversity. Inviting entrepreneurs to invest, he said that the state government has created an environment for investors where they will get every possible facility.

He said that Rajasthan is a big market for products and services, where there is a skilled labour force as well as a direct connection with the major markets of North and West India.