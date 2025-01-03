عربي


Behavioral Biometrics Market Size To Surpass USD 14.00 Billion By 2032 Report By SNS Insider


1/3/2025 6:31:40 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Behavioral Biometrics market Size & Growth Report

The behavioral biometrics market continued to grow with organizations looking for next-generation fraud prevention solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & industry Insights

As Per the SNS Insider,“The Behavioral Biometrics Market was valued at USD 1.66 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 14.00 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 26.77% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Behavioral Biometrics Market Growth Driven by Advanced Security and Fraud Prevention Demand

The behavioral biometrics market has grown due to the growing demand for advanced security and fraud prevention, as well as enhanced identity verification and user experience across all verticals worldwide. When it comes to cyber threats and online fraud constantly evolving with technology, traditional authentication methods, such as passwords and even the PIN code itself, are becoming less and less effective. Behavioral biometrics provides a more secure method of authentication, without any friction, by evaluating patterns in human activity including keystrokes, mouse movement, or touchscreen interactions.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
- BehavioSec
- BioCatch
- Nuance Communications
- SecureAuth Corporation
- UnifyID
- Plurilock Security Solutions
- Mastercard Incorporated
- Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
- NEC Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
- IBM Corporation
- Daon
- Affectiva
- iProov
- TypingDNA
- Veridas
- AimBrain
- Acceptto
- autonomous_ID
- Alluxa Inc

AI and Machine Learning Drive the Growth of Behavioral Biometrics for Enhanced Security

Additionally, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies will continue to drive behavioral biometrics solutions that are more accurate and dynamically responsive in their analyses. These systems allow for the analysis of extensive datasets in real time, enabling anomaly detection and prevention against cyberattacks with greater effectiveness. The explosion of remote work and digital banking as a result of the pandemic has further accelerated the demand for seamless, always-on user authentication, use cases that fall into the realm of behavioral biometrics.

Voice Recognition and Large Companies Dominate Behavioral Biometrics Market in 2023

By Type: In 2023, the voice recognition segment accounts for the largest market share in the behavioral biometrics market due to an increase in voice assistant adoption (Google Home and Alexa) and a preference for voice unlocking by users. It has also been a leader in fraudster detection in voice channels. Weighing the multiple benefits of the technology, voice recognition is currently leading the pack in the behavioral biometrics space.

By Organization Size: In 2023, large companies accounted for the highest market share due to their endowment of resources, superior R&D competence, and existing trust with consumers. This enabled the firm to provide foolproof, scalable comprehensive solutions, along with investments in the latest technologies which provided an edge, allowing them to occupy a significant share of the emerging behavioral biometrics industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Component
Software
Service

By Type
Voice Recognition
Keystroke Dynamics
Gait Analysis
Signature Analysis
Others

By Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud-Based

By Application
Risk & Compliance Management
Identity Proofing
Continuous Authentication
Fraud Detection & Prevention

By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
SMEs

By Industry
Retail & E-Commerce
Healthcare
BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)
Government & Defense
IT & Telecom
Others

North America Leads Behavioral Biometrics Market Growth Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Expansion

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the behavioral biometrics market owing to the early adopter status in terms of security technologies increasing incidences of cyber threats in the region, presence of key market players driving the innovation in the region. Demand has been largely driven by the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector in the region, which is quite established and where financial institutions tend to focus on fraud prevention through compliance with stringent regulatory prospects. The increasing applications of voice recognition-based biometrics, owing to high user penetration and adoption of smartphones, smart devices, and voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Home, are also positively affecting market expansion by further enhancing the technology's adoption in this region.

The Asia Pacific region will have the fastest CAGR over the forecast from 2024 to 2032. Drive by rapid digital transformation, rising adoption of smartphones, and growing acceptance of e-commerce and digital payments across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. Encouraging government schemes regarding digital identity verification and biometrics for public services are also supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding cybersecurity incidents across this region has compelled organizations to develop advanced authentication solutions, in turn making Asia-Pacific a key growth zone for the behavioral biometrics market.

Recent Developments:

-In May 2024, Permira acquired a majority stake in BioCatch for USD 1.3 billion, aiming to accelerate its global expansion and product innovation. The deal follows BioCatch's strong financial performance, including a 43% ARR growth in 2024 and a surge in scam prevention tool revenue.
-In December 2024, SecureAuth acquired SessionGuardian to strengthen continuous biometric identity assurance for remote work security.
-In August 2024, Gartner recognized TypingDNA as a Sample Vendor in Passive Behavioral Biometrics in its 2024 Hype Cycle reports, highlighting its impact on identity verification and fraud prevention.

Table of Content - Major Points Analysis

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Behavioral Biometrics Market Segmentation, by Type

Chapter 8. Behavioral Biometrics Market Segmentation, by Component

Chapter 9. Behavioral Biometrics Market Segmentation, by Deployment

Chapter 10. Behavioral Biometrics Market Segmentation, by Application

Chapter 11. Behavioral Biometrics Market Segmentation, by Organization Size

Chapter 12. Behavioral Biometrics Market Segmentation, by Industry

Chapter 13. Regional Analysis

Chapter 14. Company Profiles

Chapter 15. Use Cases and Best Practices

Chapter 16. Conclusion

Continued...

