Ukraine's Defense Forces Attack Russian Troops From Multiple Directions In Kursk Region CCD
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Kursk region, the Russian troops were unexpectedly attacked from several directions.
This was reported by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram , as per Ukrinform.
"There is significant concern among the Russians in Kursk region because they were attacked from several directions, and this came as a surprise to them. The Defense Forces are actively operating," Kovalenko noted.
Read also: Russian army casualties
in Kursk region worth
up to infantry battalion
in just two days
- Zelensky
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the Russian forces in Kursk direction launched 33 assaults on the Ukrainian positions, conducted 336 artillery strikes, carried out 17 airstrikes, and dropped 25 guided aerial bombs.
MENAFN05012025000193011044ID1109056091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.