Ukraine's Defense Forces Attack Russian Troops From Multiple Directions In Kursk Region CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Kursk region, the Russian were unexpectedly attacked from several directions.

This was reported by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram , as per Ukrinform.

"There is significant concern among the Russians in Kursk region because they were attacked from several directions, and this came as a surprise to them. The Defense Forces are actively operating," Kovalenko noted.

inup toin

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the Russian forces in Kursk direction launched 33 assaults on the Ukrainian positions, conducted 336 artillery strikes, carried out 17 airstrikes, and dropped 25 guided aerial bombs.