From Kashmir To The Emerald Isle

By Noorain Ansari

On a frigid November morning in 2024, I arrived in Ireland, prepared to spend my time in a location that, while new, was not wholly foreign. Coming from Kashmir, where winters are defined by snow-covered landscapes and misty mornings, Ireland's environment felt strangely familiar. The crisp air, mild drizzle, and chill that crept into my bones reminded me of home-as if the seasons had accompanied me.



The journey from Delhi to Abu Dhabi and then Dublin was long but smooth. Raindrops on the windows of my jet mimicked those I had seen so many times in Kashmir.

Upon entering the Dublin airport, as I went through immigration, I couldn't help but notice the officer's perplexed expression as he inspected my passport. A long gap ensued, causing my heart to rush. But then, with a polite“Welcome and have a good day,” he handed it back to me, and I felt relieved.



When I finished collecting my luggage, I stepped outdoors and was greeted by a cold breeze that sent chills down my spine. I felt both the weight of my travel and the joy of the new beginning ahead.



After four or five months of separation, I was eventually reunited with my husband. His relief reflected mine as we loaded the baggage into the car and headed to Quinn. The long journey from Dublin to Quinn was a revelation in itself. As we drove our way through the Irish countryside, I couldn't take my eyes off the vast landscapes, the fog-laden trees, and the misty windows of the car from the early morning cold.



The pristine roads and boundless expanses of greenery were a far cry from India's crowded cities, and I was impressed by the tranquility that surrounded me.

The first thing I noticed when I arrived in Dublin was how similar it felt more than how different it looked. The cool breeze felt familiar, and the moist streets glistened in the early morning light, much like the roads back home during the winter. However, there was a significant difference in how life evolved here. Despite the constant flow of traffic, there was an unsettling calm-no honking, no urgency, just an orderly rhythm. The roads were immaculate, the streets were quiet, and discipline was visible everywhere.

Driving around the city, I noted how beautifully everything seems to fit together. The rain-slicked streets were lined by neat rows of buildings, and despite the traffic, there was a sense of calm.

After a lengthy drive, we finally arrived at our home in Quinn, and the reality of my journey hit me. This was more than just a physical relocation; it was also a spiritual transformation. From the bright slopes of Kashmir to the foggy hills of Ireland, I had traveled not only kilometers but also emotions and experiences, bringing with me the spirit of one home while entering another.

So my narrative continues on the Emerald Isle, where every day feels like an adventure, a discovery of beauty, and a celebration of life's unexpected turns.

The author can be reached for feedback at:

All above photos are by the author