Applying For A Passport? Here's How To Apply For One At Your Nearest Post Office

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Getting a passport could get easier. Earlier, only 442 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras operated through post offices. The Central government plans to expand the number of POPSK to 600 in the next five years.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Department of Posts have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for five years to ensure the availability of passport services through Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK).
docs could become useless in 2025 How to apply for passport at post office
You can get your passport from the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) through these easy steps:
Visit the Passport Seva website at gov
2. Fill out and submit the passport application form online
3. Go to the Common Service Centres (CSC) at your nearest post office with the Passport Seva Kendra, with your application print receipt and original documents.
4. The passport will be issued within 7 to 14 working days after successful verification
Getting passport from post office: Documents required
All the documents that are required while applying for a passport would be needed during verification at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra as well.
Here's a checklist of documents:
Birth certificate
High school mark sheet
Voter ID
PAN card
Aadhaar card
Driving license
Ration card
Notarised affidavit
During the verification process, your fingerprint and retina will be scanned.
Upon successful verification, the passport will be dispatched to the applicant's address through Speed Post. In case of any emergency, an applicant can collect their passport from the Regional Post Office by submitting an application explaining the urgency.
Check passport validity
If you already have existing documents which serves as ID when you're flying, such as passport, its important to keep a check on the validity. In India, an ordinary passport for adults is valid for 10 years from the date of issue.
