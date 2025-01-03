2025 Chinese New Year: Predictions For The Year Of The Snake Career, Health, Money, Relationship And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Chinese New Year on January 29, 2025, marks the start of the Year of the Snake, bringing predictions of transformation, wisdom and creativity. Here's a look at what's in store for each Chinese zodiac sign in 2025.
Rat
Those born in 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020
Those born under the Rat sign can expect career success but must manage their egos. travel carefully, as mishaps may occur.
Lucky colours: White, blue
Lucky numbers: 1, 9.
Ox
Those born in 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021
Oxen will find new career opportunities, but strong communication is key to avoiding personal conflicts.
Lucky colours: Red, brown
Lucky number: 9.
Those born in 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022
Tigers may face gossip but can overcome challenges by building strong relationships. Planning long-term goals will be beneficial.
Lucky colours: Gold, purple
Lucky number: 8.
Rabbit
Those born in 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023
The Year of the Snake will bring romance and stability for Rabbits. Avoid unhealthy habits.
Lucky colours: Silver, red, blue
Lucky numbers: 3, 4, 6.
Dragon
Those born in 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024
Dragons will have opportunities for financial growth and romance. Managing stress is essential for a smooth year.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky numbers: 3, 6.
Those born in 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025
Snakes, the stars of 2025, will experience life-changing opportunities, including career growth and personal milestones.
Lucky colours: Black, red, yellow
Lucky numbers: 2, 8, 9.
Horse
Those born in:1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026
Horses will thrive in business and relationships, with new creative pursuits bringing joy.
Lucky colour: Red
Lucky numbers: 5, 7.
Goat
Those born in 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027
Goats may have health and wealth challenges, but creative solutions will open new opportunities.
Lucky colours: Black, pink
Lucky numbers: 3, 4.
Those born in 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028
Monkeys need flexibility to navigate career challenges but will find success through hard work.
Lucky colours: Red, white
Lucky numbers: 6, 8.
Rooster
Those born in 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029
Hard work will bring rewards for Roosters, including bonuses and promotions.
Lucky colours: Purple, green
Lucky numbers: 7, 8.
Dog
Those born in 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018
Dogs will find happiness in relationships and family, with romance also in the air.
Lucky colours: Green, pink
Lucky number: 1.
Those born in 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019
Pigs can expect rewards at work and home but must avoid conflicts and unrealistic promises.
Lucky colours: Orange, blue
Lucky numbers: 4, 9.
South China Morning Post
