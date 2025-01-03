Explaining: Stopping Russian Gas Transit, Defense Operation In Kursk Region, Ukraine's Economic Development

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.
STOPPING RUSSIAN gas TRANSIT
On January 1, at 7:00 a.m., Ukraine ceased the transportation of Natural gas from Russia.
● National security interests dictate this historic decision, as Russia uses the proceeds from hydrocarbon exports to finance its war against Ukraine
● The money that Ukraine will no longer receive for transit is disproportionately less than the financial losses of the Russian Federation.
● From now on, Russia can export gas to the EU only through the Turkish Stream, which passes through the Black Sea to Turkey and further to Southern Europe.
● As EU countries cut back on imports of Russian gas, Gazprom has become Russia's most unprofitable company
● The EU receives only 18% of its gas from Russia but plans to stop receiving it in 2027.
● The cessation of gas transit through Ukraine was another strategic defeat for Russia.
DEFENSE OPERATION IN KURSK REGION
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the Kursk direction and presented awards to the soldiers resisting the enemy.
● Ukraine launched a defensive operation in Russia's Kursk region on August 6, 2024, to disrupt the aggressor's offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy.
● The Kursk operation destroyed the Russian myth of the Kremlin's“red lines” and was a severe hit to Putin's image.
● To counter the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Moscow is forced to import cannon fodder from North Korea, but the enemy has not been victorious.
● On December 31, the 6th Special Operations Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured another village in the Kursk region, which Russian and North Korean soldiers had defended.
● In the Kursk direction, Russia has already lost more than 38,000 soldiers and over 1,000 units of military equipment.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF UKRAINE
Even in the face of a full-scale war, Ukraine's economy continues to recover and develop.
● According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Economy, exports from Ukraine grew by 13.4% in monetary terms in 2024.
● As of the end of December 2024, Ukraine had exported goods worth over $41 billion.
● The top exports include sunflower oil, corn, wheat, iron ore, et
● There was a significant increase in exports by sea: while in 2023 Ukraine exported 54.8 million tonnes of products by sea, in 2024, it exported 87.2 million tonnes.
● Ukraine's key trading partner is the European Union, while outside of it, the main partners are China, Turkey, and Egypt.
MENAFN03012025000193011044ID1109052050
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.