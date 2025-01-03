(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

STOPPING RUSSIAN TRANSIT

On January 1, at 7:00 a.m., Ukraine ceased the of from Russia.

● National security interests dictate this historic decision, as Russia uses the proceeds from hydrocarbon exports to finance its war against Ukraine

● The money that Ukraine will no longer receive for transit is disproportionately less than the losses of the Russian Federation.

● From now on, Russia can export gas to the EU only through the Turkish Stream, which passes through the Black Sea to Turkey and further to Southern Europe.

● As EU countries cut back on imports of Russian gas, Gazprom has become Russia's most unprofitable company

● The EU receives only 18% of its gas from Russia but plans to stop receiving it in 2027.

● The cessation of gas transit through Ukraine was another strategic defeat for Russia.

DEFENSE OPERATION IN KURSK REGION

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the Kursk direction and presented awards to the soldiers resisting the enemy.

● Ukraine launched a defensive operation in Russia's Kursk region on August 6, 2024, to disrupt the aggressor's offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy.

● The Kursk operation destroyed the Russian myth of the Kremlin's“red lines” and was a severe hit to Putin's image.

● To counter the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Moscow is forced to import cannon fodder from North Korea, but the enemy has not been victorious.

● On December 31, the 6th Special Operations Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured another village in the Kursk region, which Russian and North Korean soldiers had defended.

● In the Kursk direction, Russia has already lost more than 38,000 soldiers and over 1,000 units of military equipment.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF UKRAINE

Even in the face of a full-scale war, Ukraine's economy continues to recover and develop.

● According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Economy, exports from Ukraine grew by 13.4% in monetary terms in 2024.

● As of the end of December 2024, Ukraine had exported goods worth over $41 billion.

● The top exports include sunflower oil, corn, wheat, iron ore, et

● There was a significant increase in exports by sea: while in 2023 Ukraine exported 54.8 million tonnes of products by sea, in 2024, it exported 87.2 million tonnes.

● Ukraine's key trading partner is the European Union, while outside of it, the main partners are China, Turkey, and Egypt.