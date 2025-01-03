Choline Chloride Market Forecasts 2025-2030: Navigating The Global Surge In Meat Consumption, Mproving Health And Productivity In Livestock

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Choline Chloride Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global choline chloride market is valued at US$497.61 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.12% to reach a market size of US$639.092 million in 2030.

Choline chloride is an essential organic compound mainly related to metabolism and acts as a methyl donor. It helps in building and maintaining cell structure and cell functioning. It plays a vital role in the nutrition of growing animals by preventing diseases such as pyrosis, fatty liver syndrome, and others. Choline chloride is also termed an essential factor in human nutrition. It also has applications in the oil and gas industry as a clay stabilizer.



The choline chloride market growth worldwide is predicted to be driven by the increasing demand for meat consumption, such as poultry meat and eggs, and rising awareness towards nutritional feed supplements among ranchers, farmers, and animal feed retailers. However, the threat due to the spread of diseases such as swine flu due to the consumption of meat and the increasing vegan population is expected to restrict meat consumption. This is projected to hinder the choline chloride market.

Global choline chloride market drivers

The growing awareness of the nutritional animal feed supplement among end-users is one of the prominent factors contributing to the global choline chloride market. The introduction of various advanced technologies in the last few years has led many farmers toward practicing animal husbandry as an economic source. The increasing awareness of the consumption of dairy products among millennials has led to the growth in dairy farming. Dairy is India's largest agricultural commodity, contributing 5% of the national economy. To sustain and increase productivity, it is essential to use nutritional supplements for dairy farming.

Likewise, due to the health benefits of meat, the consumption of meat and eggs is experiencing growth. Hence, poultry farmers are expected to use nutritional supplements for livestock to provide disinfected meat products. Following this, beef and veal consumption in the European Union was 6.62 million tonnes in 2023. Moreover, the increasing demand from the population for meat consumption is predicted to drive the demand for nutritional animal feed, paving the way for the global choline chloride market's growth.

Global choline chloride market geographical outlook

Asia Pacific's choline chloride market is anticipated to grow significantly.

Owing to the increasing demand for nutritional animal feed supplements to fulfill the demand of rising livestock businesses, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Countries like China, India, Indonesia, and a few others are predicted to boost the market owing to the increasing demand for meat and egg consumption, urbanization, an increasing number of pet owners, and rising per capita income. India imported pet food worth US$144.1 million in 2022, a 33.6% rise in yearly growth from US$45.3 million in 2018. In 2022, Canada accounted for 1.6% of India's pet food market share, or US$2.3 million, making it the eighth-largest supplier. This is a notable increase in yearly growth of 31.1% from US$0.8 million in 2018.

North America is also expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for organic-based nutritional animal feed in countries like the United States and Canada. For instance, the United States is home to over 5,650 animal food production plants that produce over 284 million tonnes of pet food and finished feed annually.

Reasons for buying this report::



Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub- segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment. Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:



Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)



Meden Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Eastman

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.

BTC Europe (BASF)

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Liaoning Biochem Co., Ltd.

NB Group Co., Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation

Kemin Industries

Balchem Inc,

Kanto Chemical Co., Ltd. Simson Pharma Limited

Key Attributes:

