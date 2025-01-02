Webster Banged Down The Door With Runs & Wickets At Shield Level: Katich

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) Former Australian Test opener Simon Katich has backed Beau Webster's selection for the fifth test at the SCG and said the allrounder deserved the opportunity as he has come on the back of lots of runs and wickets at the Shield level.

Webster became Australia's 469th men's Test player when he took the field at SCG on Friday for the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

He has joined the Australian squad for the second test of the series in Adelaide and has been picked in the playing XI of the final Test of the series after out-of-form Mitchell Marsh dropped from the side.

Wenster has averaged 57.10 in first-class cricket since March 2022, while also picking up 81 wickets at 31.70. He claimed 12 wickets across his last three first-class outings, taking six wickets and making an unbeaten 46 in the most recent Australia A v India A meeting in Melbourne.

"From Beau Webster's perspective, he definitely deserves his opportunity. He's banged down the door with runs and wickets at Shield level. He deserves his chance, and it's great to see the selectors have been consistent,” Katich told SEN Breakfast.

Marsh has been struggling with the bat as he registered the scores of 9, 5, 4, 2 and 0 from his past five innings. He had only been called upon for 13 overs in the past three Tests.

“It's not unexpected, given Marsh's form in the last four tests. I guess the fact that Australia won the other day I thought they might go in with the same squad," Katich added.

The fifth Test is underway at SCG and after winning the toss, India has slumped to 3/57 at lunch and are currently reeling 95/4.