Senegalese Parliament President Meets Qatar's Ambassador

President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Senegal H E El Malick Ndiaye met with Ambassador of Qatar to Senegal H E Youssef bin Shaaban Al Sada. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation between the two countries.

