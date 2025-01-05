Wathnan Racing's Wafei Lands Al Rakayat Cup After Impressive Victory At Al Uqda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Wafei yesterday dazzled on Qatar debut, claiming the Al Rakayat Cup with an emphatic three-length victory in the 2200m Thoroughbred Handicap feature at Al Uqda Racecourse.

The triumph for the four-year-old gelding capped off a brilliant treble on the day for Wathnan Racing and the trainer-jockey duo of Alban de Mieulle and Soufiane Saadi.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi presented trophies to the winners.

Earlier, Kafalat won the first title (Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate) for the trio with Skipper securing their second win (Thoroughbred Novice Plate).

The connections of Wafei celebrate their win.

Trainer Hamad Al Jehani and jockey Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi also celebrated two victories with Charlie Bu Thaila winning the Local Thoroughbred Handicap 0-50, while Al Hemroor prevailed in Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate.

In other races yesterday, Lukas Delozier guided Mohammed Ghazali-trained Pure Motion to win in the Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 (Class 6), while Jassim Ghazali-trained Townsend Manor reigned supreme in the Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90 with jockey Fayos Martin Borja in the saddle.

5th Al Uqda Race Meeting Al Rakayat Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Al Rakayat Cup - Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90 (Class 3)

Wafei, Alban Elie De Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi

Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90 (Class 3)

Townsend Manor, Jassim Ghazali, Fayos Martin Borja

Thoroughbred Novice Plate (Class 5)

Skipper, Alban Elie De Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi

Local Thoroughbred Handicap 0-50 (Class 5)

Charlie Bu Thaila, Hamad Al Jehani, Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi

Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 (Class 6)

Pure Motion, Mohammed Ghazali, Lukas Delozier

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Al Hemroor, Hamad Al-Jehani, Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (4yr Only) (Class 6)

Kafalat, Alban Elie De Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi