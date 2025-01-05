Lulu's Campaign Contributes QR125,000 To Qatar Cancer Society

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Qatar Hypermarket, a leader in the retail industry, has announced the resounding success of its fifth annual“Shop and Donate” campaign, underscoring its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

This year's campaign, centered on breast cancer awareness, channelled a portion of the sales from selected products to Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), culminating in a generous donation of QR125,000.

Lulu Qatar Hypermarket's steadfast dedication to societal well-being is evident in its consistent support for QCS. The initiative aligns with the company's mission to raise awareness about cancer, promote preventive measures, foster a culture of early detection, and support those affected by the disease.

The donation cheque was presented by Regional Director of Lulu Hypermarket Shaijan M. O. to General Manager of Qatar Cancer Society Mona Ashkanani, during a ceremony held in Doha. Mona Ashkanani expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Lulu Qatar Hypermarket for its unwavering support, emphasizing the vital role that institutions like Lulu play in combating cancer.

In addition to financial contributions, Lulu Hypermarket's commitment extends to periodic initiatives such as awareness campaigns on healthy eating and disease prevention. Notably, the company has pioneered healthy cooking shows-a first-of-its-kind initiative within the retail industry-to educate customers about the importance of nutrition in preventing diseases like cancer.

Shaijan M. O. stated,“The launch of this campaign highlights Lulu's unwavering dedication to social responsibility programs, with a special emphasis on cancer awareness and prevention, which are among our core priorities. Lulu Qatar Hypermarket remains committed to enhancing its initiatives, promoting community well-being, and encouraging a healthier and more informed society.”

Ashkanani expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to Lulu Hypermarket Qatar for supporting the charity through the“Shop and Donate” campaign.

She emphasized that this initiative is not the first of its kind but rather an extension of the fruitful cooperation between the Society and the group in various areas, including awareness and supporting the treatment of cancer patients. She noted that such initiatives reflect Lulu's responsible commitment to the Qatari community and contribute to raising awareness about cancer and promoting the culture of early detection.

Ashkanani highlighted that the Society, through its community partnerships, strives to achieve its vision and underscores the importance of continuous collaboration with all state institutions to achieve goals that serve the community's best interests and support those living with the disease.

In conclusion, Ashkanani called on all institutions in the country to join the Society's efforts in raising awareness about cancer, working to change the stereotypes associated with it, and contributing to supporting the treatment of patients who are unable to afford the cost of treatment. She stressed that the time has come to shine a greater light on the disease and convey more positive messages that support prevention and early detection.

Lulu Qatar Hypermarket's“Shop and Donate” campaign serves as a shining example of the positive impact that corporate entities can have on the community. Through strategic partnerships and a deep-rooted sense of responsibility, Lulu continues to champion causes that uplift and support society.