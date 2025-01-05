Public Transport Users In Qatar To Reach 1.70 Million By 2029

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is projected to witness a revenue of $0.52bn in the public in 2025, as per the latest projections by Statista, an specialising in data gathering and visualisation.

The revenue is anticipated to grow at an annual rate of 2.77% from 2025 to 2029, resulting in a projected market volume of $0.58bn by 2029. It is expected that the number of users in the public transportation market will reach 1.70 million users by 2029, with user penetration projected to be 57.0% in 2025 and 59.9% by 2029, Statista said.

“The average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to be $329.30. By 2029, 26% of the total revenue in the public transportation market will be generated through online sales.

“It is worth noting that in global comparison, United States is expected to generate the most revenue in the public transportation market, with $52bn projected in 2025,” it added.



Qatar's public transportation system, including its metro and bus network, continues to expand and improve, providing efficient and convenient options for commuters and tourists alike, it said.

The Statista analysis says that the public transportation market in Qatar is experiencing significant growth and development due to several factors.

“Customers in Qatar are increasingly opting for public transportation due to its convenience, affordability, and environmental benefits. The government has invested heavily in improving the public transportation infrastructure, making it more reliable and efficient.

“Additionally, the introduction of modern technologies such as contactless payment systems and real-time tracking has further enhanced the customer experience,” it said.

“One of the key trends in the public transportation market in Qatar is the expansion of the metro network. The Doha Metro, which was launched in 2019, has revolutionised the way people travel in the city. The metro network is being expanded to cover more areas, providing residents with a convenient and efficient mode of transportation,” it added.

This expansion is expected to attract more customers and reduce the reliance on private vehicles. Another trend in the market is the integration of different modes of public transportation.

“Qatar has implemented a multimodal transportation system, which allows customers to seamlessly switch between different modes such as metro, buses, and taxis. This integration not only improves the overall efficiency of the transportation system but also provides customers with more options and flexibility,” it said.

“Qatar's hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2022 has led to significant investments in infrastructure, including public transportation. The government is focused on improving the transportation network to accommodate the influx of tourists and ensure smooth mobility during the event. This has resulted in the development of new metro lines, expansion of bus networks, and the introduction of dedicated transportation services for the World Cup,” it added.

“The development of the public transportation market in Qatar is closely linked to the country's economic growth and diversification efforts. Qatar is investing heavily in sectors such as tourism, hospitality, and transportation to reduce its dependence on oil and gas revenues,” the report said.

“The public transportation sector plays a crucial role in supporting these efforts by providing efficient and sustainable mobility solutions. Furthermore, Qatar's commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions has also driven the growth of the public transportation market.”

The Statista analysis says that the government has implemented various initiatives to promote the use of public transportation, such as offering subsidies for public transportation fares and implementing stricter regulations on private vehicles.

“In conclusion, the public transportation market in Qatar is witnessing significant growth and development due to customer preferences for convenience, affordability, and environmental benefits.

“The expansion of the metro network, integration of different modes of transportation, and preparations for the FIFA World Cup are key trends in the market.”

The underlying macroeconomic factors, such as economic growth and diversification efforts, as well as the focus on sustainability, are driving the development of the public transportation sector in Qatar, it added.