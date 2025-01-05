Doha To Host Global Medical Conference To Support Health Sector In Syria In April

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fifth annual medical of the Syrian Medical Association was held in Qatar in an atmosphere filled with joy and celebration of Syria's liberation and national victories.

The event was attended by a large number of Syrian doctors working in the public and private sectors in Qatar, as well as figures, including Ambassador of Turkiye to Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu, and representatives of embassies of friendly countries.

The conference began with the recitation of verses from the holy Quran and the Fatiha for the souls of the martyrs of the Syrian revolution, and the martyrs of doctors and medical personnel, whose number exceeded one thousand, who sacrificed their lives while performing their humanitarian and medical duty under harsh conditions. On the other hand, the conference witnessed the announcement of organizing an international medical conference to support the health sector in Syria.

The conference will be held in Doha in April to enhance efforts to rebuild and develop the health system in Syria. The conference also hosted two doctors who spent more than 15 years in the prisons during the Assad regime.

They shared their stories of steadfastness and suffering with the attendees and were honoured for their courage and sacrifices, which are a symbol of dedication and loyalty.

On the other hand, Assistant Secretary-General for Relief and International Development Affairs at the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) Dr. Mohammed Salah Ibrahim, delivered a speech in which he praised the role of Qatar in supporting and assisting the Syrian people.

He said that the Syrian crisis was at the top of the priorities of QRCS's humanitarian and relief work, as it has provided humanitarian support to those affected since 2011, worth $160m, for the benefit of 13 million people.

Ibrahim said that the displaced people in northern Syria and the Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkiye, and Iraq benefited from this support in many sectors, in addition to the recent participation in the relief aid programme within the air bridge run by the State of Qatar to provide relief to the brothers in Syria and contribute to addressing their humanitarian conditions, wishing freedom and stability for Syria.