Aniruddh Dave On ‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyar’ Role: Saw Potential In The Character, Hence Took It Up

Mumbai, Jan 5 Aniruddh Dave, who plays the role of officer Dushyant Thakur in the web-series"Thukra Ke Mera Pyar", said that he saw potential in the character and hence took it up.

Aniruddh said: "The way series has been appreciated by the audience I am very happy. The writer of the series is Kamal Pandey who has written it beautifully and he is the one who approached me for Dushyant's role. I saw potential in the character and hence took it up.”

He feels the reason why audiences are liking the series is because it's unique and refreshing as it explores career orientation, college life, and the dreams and aspirations of the youth.

“And this genre is definitely my favourite genre as the story revolves around an aspirant preparing for the UPSC who falls in love. To me the best part of Dushyant is that he is loveable, fearless and relatable to me.”

This is not the first time Aniruddh is playing the role of a police officer, we have seen him playing a police officer in the television show Patiala Babes.

“After so many years of acting I still approach a role in a new method and always start with a fresh take. Honestly wearing the uniform is always a great feeling and at the same time I take extra caution to play it with my utmost honesty,” he said.

For this particular role, the actor maintained a certain body language.

“I have worked on my dialect, because it's different. I also had a great time working with Sanchita in the series. I have some great scenes with her in the series and I am glad it has been well received.”

The actor also shares his experience of working in Chandu Champion which is something he will always remember.

He says,”After Chandu the industry knows me with my name and what else I can ask for. I see myself working in greater and bigger projects in 2025. Web content is something I am looking forward to, I am an actor who is always hungry for meaningful roles, good story as to me my craft is more precious than anything.”

The show is directed by Shraddha Pasi. It also stars Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu as leads.