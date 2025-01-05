According to Pentagon, no assist requests for two different attacks

(MENAFN) The Pentagon stated on Friday that no aid was demanded for two different deadly assaults on New Year's Day, which were done by active military worker and a veteran.



"To date, no DoD (Department of Defense) support has been requested in response to either incident in either New Orleans or Las Vegas," representative spokeswoman Sabrina Singh stated to journalists.



No less than 14 individuals were murdered and dozens wounded in New Orleans when Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US veteran, drove a pickup truck into the festival of revelers in the French Quarter on Bourbon Street.



Independently, Matthew Livelsberger, an active duty individual of the Army Special Forces, killed himself shooting in the head in a Tesla Cybertruck packed with firework mortars, soon ahead of it blown up outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.



"These are tragic events that happened in Las Vegas and New Orleans," stated Singh.



Wondered about the mental health of the person, Singh announced the vast majority of military employees do their obligations with honor, and the Pentagon inspires service individuals who need psychological treatment to ask for help.



