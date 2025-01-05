Rescuers Complete Work At Site Of Russian Strike In Svesa, Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency rescue and other urgent work has been completed at the site of the Russian air strike on the residential sector of the village of Svesa, Sumy region.

“Dog teams of the State Emergency Service were also involved in the search operations. No people were found under the rubble,” the statement said.

The impact 10 people, including 2 children.

According to rescuers, the attack destroyed 15 apartments in a five-story residential building. A private residential building was also destroyed.

The blast wave damaged about 900 windows in four five-story buildings and seven private residential buildings.

“In total, 46 rescuers and 12 units of equipment were working at the scene,” the SES added.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the afternoon of January 4, Russians dropped a bomb on a residential building in the Svesa village community in Sumy region.

Photo: SES