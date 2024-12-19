Damascus International Airport resumes operations

(MENAFN) Damascus International Airport resumed operations on Wednesday with its first domestic flight to Aleppo since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's in Syria about ten days ago. A Syrian Air plane, YK-AKH, took off from Damascus to Aleppo, where the old flag was replaced with the new Syrian flag.



An airport official told the "East" that the flight carried over 40 passengers, and tickets were sold within Damascus city. He also mentioned that not only Damascus and Aleppo airports have resumed, but also Latakia and Qamishli airports, with flights operating based on demand and available resources.



Earlier, Damascus International Airport's director, Anis Falouh, had indicated that air traffic would restart soon, with domestic or test flights planned to ensure proper operation before resuming international flights. Falouh noted that while 90% of the airport's equipment was damaged, authorities were eager to restore services quickly.



The country’s airports had suspended air operations following the collapse of the Assad regime, halting most flights and disrupting Syria’s limited air connectivity with the world over the past decade. Damascus International Airport had announced the suspension of all flights until December 18, with Aleppo airport following suit. Syrian Airlines, the national carrier, suspended operations, and foreign airlines, including Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines and Iraqi Airways, avoided Syrian airspace.



Despite U.S. and European sanctions on Syrian Air and Cham Wings, which prevent them from operating international flights or purchasing aircraft parts from those regions, both companies have managed to maintain some routes to nearby destinations like the UAE, Iraq, and Russia.

