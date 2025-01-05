Msheireb Sports Club Aims For Second Division League Spot

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of Msheireb Sports Club Khalid Rashid bin Hussein Al Nuaimi has said that the club is seeking to be in the Second Division League of Qatar and is striving to obtain the necessary approvals to join the league, which will represent a qualitative leap in the club's journey.

Al Nuaimi emphasized on the remarkable progress the club has achieved in a short period, noting that the club is taking steady steps towards strengthening its position as one of the hardworking sports clubs in Qatar. Al Nuaimi explained that the club has an advanced infrastructure and a specialized sports academy and another for goalkeepers.

He added that the club has played more than 33 matches during the last period, which included matches with first-class teams and also with international clubs, which reflects the club's ambition and ability to compete with strong teams. He stressed that these matches represent a valuable opportunity to develop the players' performance and gain new experiences that enhance their abilities.

Al Nuaimi expressed his thanks and appreciation for the great support the club receives from the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Qatar Football Association, stressing that this support contributes greatly to achieving the club's ambitious goals with the presence of a capable team at the administrative and organizational levels that manages the club and the academy to success and under the leadership of captain Adel Khalo.