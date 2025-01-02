Israeli Strikes Kill 54 Across Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli killed at least 54 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including 11 people in a tent encampment sheltering displaced families, medics said.



They said the 11 included women and children in the Al-Mawasi district, which was designated as a humanitarian zone for civilians earlier in the war between Israel and Gaza's ruling Palestinian resistance group Hamas, now in its 15th month.



The director general of Gaza's department, Mahmoud Salah, and his aide, Hussam Shahwan, were killed in the strike.



"By committing the crime of assassinating the director general of police in the Gaza Strip, the occupation is insisting on spreading chaos in the (enclave) and deepening the human suffering of citizens," it added in a statement.



Other Israeli airstrikes killed at least 26 Palestinians, including six in the interior ministry headquarters in Khan Younis and others in north Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp, the Shati (Beach) camp and central Gaza's Maghazi camp.



Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 45,581 Palestinians and wounded 108,438 since Oct. 7, 2023, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Thursday.



"As the year begins, we got reports of yet another attack on Al-Mawasi with dozens of people killed, another reminder that there is no humanitarian zone let alone a safe zone (in Gaza)", Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, said in a post on X.



"Everyday without a ceasefire will bring more tragedy."



Later Thursday, separate Israeli airstrikes killed at least four people on Jala Street in downtown Gaza City and two in its Zeitoun district, medics said.



Most of Gaza's 2.3mn people have been displaced and much of the tiny, heavily built-up coastal territory is in ruins.

MENAFN02012025000067011011ID1109051134